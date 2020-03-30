LG G-series could be dropped for a new smartphone series

tech

LG has been rumoured to launch its flagship smartphone G9 ThinQ for quite some time now. A new report now suggests that LG might be scraping the G series entirely and replacing it with a new one. The LG G9 ThinQ may not make its debut if this report is to be believed.

This report published on Korea’s Naver website (via PocketNow), LG is revamping its brand strategy. The company is reportedly working on a new smartphone series with the first phone making its debut later in the first half this year. This smartphone is also said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700-series chipset.

The report also added that the upcoming LG smartphone reminded company executives of the old LG Chocolate smartphone. To recall, the LG Chocolate smartphone was launched back in 2006 and it featured a slider design. Some speculate that LG is bringing back its Chocolate series but there’s really no confirmation right now.

As for the upcoming LG smartphone, it’s most likely the G9 ThinQ but in a new clothing altogether. The LG G9 ThinQ has also been rumoured to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It is also expected to feature a display size between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. The smartphone could house a 4,000mAh battery with support for 5G.

For photography, the LG G9 ThinQ could sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The smartphone’s design has so far been leaked to feature a notched display much like its predecessor. LG was expected to launch the G9 ThinQ in February at MWC. But with the company possibly opting for a rebranding, the G9 ThinQ might have a whole new identity.