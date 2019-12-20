LG G8X ThinQ launched in India: Comes with detachable dual screen, 32MP selfie camera

tech

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 20:21 IST

LG has launched the LG G8X ThingQ smartphone in India today. The smartphone comes with dual screens where one of them is detachable. The smartphone was first spotted at IFA 2019 and it has finally made it to the country.

The secondary screen is a 2.1-inch cover display that offers essentials like notifications, date, time, battery life etc. The detachable display connects to the phone via an USB Type-C port and sports a 360-degree freestop hinge. This basically means that you can use this screen as a game controller at a 120-degree angle, as a mini laptop at 140 degrees, use it flat at 180 degrees and as a stand/tent at 270 degrees. You can also take a call on this flipped back to a 360.

The secondary screen is a 2.1-inch cover display that offers essentials like notifications, date, time, battery life etc. ( LG )

The LG G8X ThingQ is priced at Rs 49,999 and it will be available across retail outlets starting December 21. There is only one colour option for now – the Aurora Black.

The LG G8X ThingQ comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1080X2340 pixels) FullVision display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403ppi pixel density. The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a waterdrop notch that houses the selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB with a microSD card if you so desire.

The LG G8X ThinQ comes with dual cameras on the back, a 12MP and a 13MP super wide-angle, and a 32MP selfie shooter ( LG )

The LG G8X ThingQ features dual cameras on the back a 12 megapixel primary shooter and a 13 megapixel secondary one that comes with super wide-angle lens. There is also a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone comes with a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0.