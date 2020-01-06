LG G9 renders show quad cameras, notch display

tech

LG is expected to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone ‘LG G9’ in February. LG G9 which will succeed the LG G8 ThinQ could feature up to four rear cameras and house a notch on its display, according to the latest leak.

CAD based renders of the LG G9 by CashKaro and OnLeaks give us an idea on what the smartphone could look like. The renders reveal a familiar design for the LG G9 with horizontally placed cameras and a notched display. The rear cameras could be placed in a circular shape according to past leaks.

LG G9 is rumoured to sport four rear cameras and dual LED flash. It will feature a single selfie camera housed in the notch. The smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack which is a rarity in flagship phones these days. There’s also a speaker grille and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

Renders also suggest a Google Assistant button on the right side of the phone as seen in previous LG phones. There are no details available on the expected specifications of the LG G9 except for a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch display. LG G9 looks quite like the LG G8 ThinQ which was launched at MWC 2019. With details still scarce on the upcoming LG G9, it’s interesting to see what features the phone will offer.

LG G8 ThinQ’s highlight was hand gestures through which users could answer calls, increase the volume and more. Users can access app shortcuts, take screenshots and control music playback through specific hand gestures.