LG patents case for a foldable screen smartphone and it looks more practical than all other foldables out there

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 20:32 IST

LG is known for many firsts in the smartphone industry including the first flip cover case with a quick window. It was also the first company to put the modular smartphone idea to the test. This year, LG tried to provide an alternative to the foldable screen phone boom by offering a phone with a second screen that comes in a case – the LG G8X ThinQ.

A new patent LG has recently filed reveals a case that possibly involves a flexible screen but not one that is tied down to the smartphone like we have seen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X.

Both the foldables from Huawei and Samsung try to deal with the problem of a practical screen size. Some people might want a larger screen than what smartphones can offer but do not want to carry a tablet alongside their daily device. Flexible screens can be a solution here, but they also come with added costs and risks.

The patent, spotted first by LetsGoDigital, seems to combine this screen issue with LG’s existing dual screen smartphone solution. The LG V50 and the G8X gives you a second screen when you need it via an optional case. This patent shows off a case that has a flexible screen that can wrap around the phone to protect it while the case protects the screen.

As per what we see on the patent, the case doesn’t have to be attached to the phone all the time and seems to connect to the side of the phone via connectors similar to a Microsoft Surface Type Cover.

There are different configurations possible in this case, including extending the phone’s screen to only half the flexible display that’s exposed or using the flexible cover as the only display or both.

Of course, this is just a patent and may never actually see the light of day in a commercial form factor, considering the difficulties in manufacturing a flexible display. However, if LG does go ahead to make this, it might go both ways for the smartphone maker. It could make the smartphone a hit or it could actually show users that LG phones are not half as impressive as they plan to be.