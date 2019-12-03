e-paper
LG patents outward-folding smartphone with three cameras

LG’s latest patent shows an outward-folding design with three cameras on the left side of the screen.

Dec 03, 2019
Indo Asian News Service
LG’s foldable design patent looks similar to the Huawei Mate X.
South Korea-based LG has patented a new foldable device with an outward-folding design similar to Huawei’s Mate X with three cameras on the left side of the screen.

The patent diagrams show the device hen unfolded, the cameras can be used for taking selfies and for video recording while they serve as rear cameras when folded, news portal GizmoChina reported on Monday.

It has been reported that the patent was filed back in May 2019 before it was published on November 29. Recently, the company patented a new handset with extendable display that doubles the screen surface. The patent has been registered with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) and was published on November 15 with some sketches.

The phone looks like a standard smartphone, but the screen can be extended to both sides, making the display wider. The device seemed a lot more like an e-reader than a smartphone, it added.

LG is also working on a smartphone with a rollable display.

As per the sketches of the device on LetsGoDigital, the display is so large that it can be rolled up twice around the device’s housing, and one would be able to roll it out as much as they want.

LG Electronics, a pioneer in rollable displays, showcased and launched the world’s first television with rollable display at CES 2019.

