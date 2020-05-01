e-paper
Home / Tech / LG Premier Pro Plus may launch soon, leaked user manual reveals specifications

LG Premier Pro Plus may launch soon, leaked user manual reveals specifications

The smartphone’s user manual has also leaked on the web. Sporting a similar notch at the front like the LG Velvet, the handset is said to have a model number of LG L455DL.

tech Updated: May 01, 2020 12:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Google Play Console listing reveals the 720x1560pixels resolution with 280-pixel density. It may run Android 9 Pie out of the box, which is now dates given that Android R will be coming out in next few months.
The Google Play Console listing reveals the 720x1560pixels resolution with 280-pixel density. It may run Android 9 Pie out of the box, which is now dates given that Android R will be coming out in next few months.(LG)
         

LG Velvet might not be the only smartphone that the South Korean firm plans to launch in near future. The smartphone can arrive alongside a budget device called LG Premier Pro Plus. This handset is not official but a recent listing on the Google Play Console does confirms its existence. The smartphone’s user manual has also leaked on the web. Sporting a similar notch at the front like the LG Velvet, the handset is said to have a model number of LG L455DL.

As reported by HDblog.it, the Google Play Console listing reveals the 720x1560pixels resolution with 280-pixel density. It may run Android 9 Pie out of the box, which is now dates given that Android R will be coming out in next few months. And it could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC along with 2GB RAM. The console listing however, doesn’t mention anything about the cameras but the leaked user manual does.

LG Premier Pro Plus leaked user manual.
LG Premier Pro Plus leaked user manual. ( HDBlog.it )

Also read: LG Velvet specs confirmed ahead of May 7 launch

As per the user manual, LG Premier Pro Plus may feature three rear cameras. These won’t have the same ‘Raindrop’ setup as seen in the LG Velvet but a rather traditional horizontal setup at the centre. The specifications of the cameras are not out yet. At the back you can also see the physical fingerprint sensor.

Some other features mentioned in the LG Premier Pro Plus manual are Ambient light sensor, front camera inside a notch, dedicated button for firing up Google Assistant, 3.5mm headset jack at the bottom, along with a mono speaker and USB Type-C port.

There’s is no word as to when this budget smartphone will see the light of the day. However, assumptions are that it could come alongside the premium LG Velvet, which has already been announced by the South Korean tech firm.

