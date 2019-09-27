LG Q60 is the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S rival: Price, specs, features

tech

LG Mobile on Friday announced the launch of a new mid-range smartphone in India. Called LG Q60, the smartphone will be available starting October 1 with a price tag of Rs 13,490. LG’s latest smartphone will be available in ‘New Moroccan Blue’.

Some of the top features of LG Q60 is Advanced Audio with DTS:X, YouTube Live support, and triple-rear cameras. The smartphone also has support for dual apps.

LG Q60 comes with a 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ FullVision display. It runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by a 2.0Hz octa-core processor (chipset unspecified) with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 64GB built-in storage and supports expandable storage up to 2TB.

LG Q60 sports three rear cameras including 16-megapixel sensor with PDAF, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and 5-megapixel super wide-angle. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a dedicated fingerprint sensor and Google Assistant launcher. The phone has a 3,800mAh battery.

Looking at the specs and features, LG Q60 will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S. The Xiaomi phone is available in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. Redmi Note 7S is also one of the cheapest smartphones in India to offer a 48-megapixel camera.

Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB storage. The phone has 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and 13-megapixel front-facing camera. Redmi Note 7S has a 4,000mAh battery.

