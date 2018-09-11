LG Q7 BTS edition for K-Pop fans to launch on September 20

The LG Q7 x BTS edition will be available for pre-ordering from September 13 to September 19, according to a report by The Gear, South Korean news website. LG Q7 x BTS will be priced at 473,000 won which roughly translates to Rs 30,500 approximately.

LG had launched the Q7 smartphone last month in India at Rs 15,990. There is no word on whether this edition will come to India. The report does state that it will launch globally in 10 more countries including Germany, Spain, Brazil and Australia.

LG Q7 x BTS edition

This edition of LG Q7 comes with the BTS logo engraved on the back. The retail box also contains BTS branded charger and earphones. The smartphone will also have customised BTS content like emojis, wallpaper, ringtones, app folders and gallery. There will be voice recordings of BTS members with good morning and good night greetings.

Other than these customised BTS features, the specifications are expected to remain the same.

LG Q7 specifications

LG Q7 features a Full HD+ 5.5-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for further expansion up to 2TB.

On the software front, LG Q7 runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery along with Qualcomm’s fast charge technology. For photography, LG Q7 sports a 13-megapixel camera with PDAF rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also comes with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera feature “Q-Lens”.

LG Q7 also comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 14:12 IST