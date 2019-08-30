LG Q70 with punch-hole display launched: Price, specifications

tech

LG launched a new mid-range smartphone in its home turf, South Korea. LG Q70 is also the company’s first phone with a punch-hole camera which the company calls “Hole-In-Display”.

LG Q70 is currently available only in South Korea. The smartphone is priced at 548,900 won which translates to roughly Rs 32,500. There is no word on the global availability for LG Q70 as yet. The smartphone is slated to be unveiled at the upcoming IFA 2019 where details for global markets are expected, GSMArena reports.

The punch-hole camera on LG Q70 is placed at the left corner of the display. At the rear, the smartphone retains the regular LG design of cameras placed at the centre and a fingerprint sensor below. The LG branding is also visible at the bottom. LG Q70 comes in one colour of ‘Mirror Black’.

LG Q70 specifications

LG Q70 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of built-in storage which is further expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For photography, LG Q70 sports a triple camera setup featuring a 32-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel 120-degree wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone houses a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Like other LG phones, the Q70 also comes with Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D Cinema sound support. The smartphone also features a dedicated Google Assistant button and is IP68 certified for water resistance. LG Q70 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Its connectivity options include dual SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port.

