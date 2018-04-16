LG’s DeepThinQ AI-based OLED TVs go on sale in US

LG Electronics Inc said on Sunday that it will start global sales of the 2018 editions of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TVs, which are equipped with its Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform DeepThinQ this week.

The South Korean tech giant said the new OLED TVs would hit the US market on Monday and gradually expand to countries in Europe, South America and Asia down the road, Yonhap news agency reported.

LG Electronics said it would display the OLED TVs at some 500 branches of US retailer Best Buy, showcasing the company’s latest Alpha 9 processor that delivers improved resolutions by optimising colour through AI technology.

The company said the global market for OLED TVs is expected to reach 2.5 million units this year, rising sharply from 1.6 million units in 2017.

In response to the rising demand, LG said it plans to expand the portion of OLED TVs in its portfolio to 20 per cent in 2018, up from last year’s 15 per cent.

LG Electronics said the OLED TVs are capable of delivering enhanced colour as each pixel emits light without having to use backlights.

The plan comes as Samsung Electronics Co, LG’s bigger South Korean rival, employs LCD technology that uses backlights for its premium QLED TVs.