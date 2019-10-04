e-paper
LG’s first wireless earbuds can clean themselves

LG makes its debut in the wireless earbuds segment with Tone+ Free. The wireless earbuds also stands out because of its self-cleaning feature.

tech Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds.
LG Tone+ Free wireless earbuds.(LG)
         

LG is the latest smartphone brand to introduce truly wireless earbuds. LG Tone+ Free look and function like most wireless earbuds in the market but it has one distinct feature – it can clean themselves.

LG Tone+ Free case comes with a UV light built-in which cleans the earbuds while they are being charged. The charging case uses UVnano function where the UV LED kills germs that may reside in the earbuds. Earphones and earbuds get dirty quite easily and require regular cleaning so this feature will surely come handy for users.

Other than this, LG Tone+ Free supports fast charging claimed to offer up to 1 hour of juice on just five months of charge. The wireless earbuds are said to run for six hours straight after a full charge. It also comes with a voice microphone and noise-cancelling microphone. LG says that the earbuds identifies voice and noise coming from each microphone and then removes the noise to offer a clear voice to the user.

LG Tone+ Free comes with IPX4 rating for water resistance. Its touch pads are functional on both sides of the earbuds and users can play/pause songs, make calls and launch Google Assistant.

LG Tone+ Free will be first available in South Korea only for a price of 257,000 won. It comes in two colour options of black and white. There is no word on whether LG will be releasing its first wireless earbuds globally.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:59 IST

