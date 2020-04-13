LG’s new flagship smartphone would be called ‘Velvet’

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 09:04 IST

LG, for years now, has used its ‘V-series’ and ‘G-series’ branding for launching its flagship smartphones. But that is about to change as the company is moving away from the alphanumeric naming to opt for more expressive names. And the first smartphone that will be launched as a part of the company’s rebranding efforts will be called ‘Velvet’.

“LG VELVET will be the first device to implement the company’s new branding strategy for its mobile devices, moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends,” the company said.

This means LG will not be launching the rumoured LG V60 and the LG G9 smartphones in the near future. It will also be dropping the ‘ThinQ’ moniker from its smartphones to opt for names that will emphasise on the “distinctive designs” of its smartphones.

As far as the LG Velvet is concerned, the Korean tech giant says that the name is intended to “evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness” among the users. “Raindrop” camera is going to be another noticeable feature of the company’s upcoming smartphone.

LG smartphones will come with “Raindrop” camera design. ( LG )

It is worth noting that the announcement follows another announcement by the company wherein it introduced a new design strategy for its smartphones. “Contrary to the trend of the squarish camera bump seen on many of today’s high-end smartphones, the upper-left corner of the LG phone’s backside hosts three rear cameras and an LED flash in descending order by size, meant to evoke images of falling raindrops,” LG wrote introducing the “Raindrop” camera design.

LG also said that its upcoming smartphones will come with a D Arc Design, wherein the edges of the display and rear will be “symmetrically curved”, which in turn would exude “a much more natural feeling in the hand than previous LG phones.”