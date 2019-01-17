LG’s new phone will have a snap-on secondary display, set to launch at MWC 2019

Move over foldable phones, LG is reportedly aiming to give the control straight into the hands of a user by giving them an option of a second screen that can be attached to the phone.

According to a report by CNET, LG is prepping a handful of new phones which will be showcased at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, and the multiple-screen phone is expected to make its debut at the same event.

The purported smartphone is likely to come with a secondary case with a screen, similar to a Moto Mod and theoretically double up the size of the display. Unlike Samsung’s concept foldable phone, the one by LG won’t fold. It is unclear if the smartphone will carry the name of LG’s flagship line.

A report on Naver suggests the dual display smartphone will be caller LG G8. The report also states that the smartphone will have a 3-inch display and with the secondary display it will expand to 7-inch screen.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 16:56 IST