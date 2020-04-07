LG’s next flagship phone could launch on May 15

tech

LG’s next flagship smartphone will reportedly launch on May 15. The phone is likely to launch san G moniker as some of the recent reports suggest. Though some reports dub the phone as “LG G9 ThinQ.”

According to reports, LG’s next flagship phone will not feature the flagship Qualcomm processor but will have the affordable Snapdragon 765 processor. The phone, however, is said to come with 5G connectivity and high-end features. LG G9 is likely to come with dual screens including a 6.7-inch or bigger display. Since it’s the flagship, users can expect better battery life and camera capabilities.

Earlier this year, @onleaks had published renders of the next flagship LG phone. The renders revealed a quad-camera setup on the back. The camera array is placed horizontally instead of vertical as seen in many flagship and mid-range smartphones. The front is seen sporting a water drop notch on the display.

Based on the leaks so far, LG G9 doesn’t look very different from the current flagship, G8 ThinQ.

LG G8 ThinQ comes with a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED display. It comes with 12-megapixel and 16-megapixel cameras on the back. It has an 8-megapixel camera.

The phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 128GB internal memory. The phone supports expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box.