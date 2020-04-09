LG shows ‘raindrop’ camera setup, 3D Arc Design that will overhaul the smartphone’s look

tech

If you are out there planning to buy a LG flagship smartphone, the similar design might confuse you. LG already has its G7, V40, G8, V50, G8X and the V60 sharing a similar design language that doesn’t makes them unique. However, LG is finally changing all of that with the next big launch. The South Korean tech firm has unveiled a new design for its future smartphones that aims to bring a visual refresh for rear cameras and the sides.

The ‘minimalistic’ design language, as per LG “is a nod to the natural world with a visual form factor that differs from the industry trend and features a “Raindrop” camera and front-back symmetrical curves, among other evolutionary design departures from previous LG mobile devices.”

The ‘Raindrop’ rear camera design is different from the rectangular and block-ish camera design that users see a lot these days. The new setup comprises of three rear cameras along with a LED flash, all in a descending order on the basis of their sizes, which in turn evoke images of a falling raindrop.

LG’s new ‘Raindrop’ rear camera design and curved sides. ( LG )

As for the bump, it will still be there but not as much as what is there in latest iPhones and Galaxy S20 smartphones, area wise. LG states that while the main camera will sit slightly above the surface, the other two will “lie seamlessly under the smooth glass”.

While this was for the camera, LG also talks about the new 3D Arc Design wherein the sides edges of the screen and the back are symmetrically curved. Now, we are not sure how will it make the smartphone unique since most phones from Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and others already have it.

“Our upcoming smartphone will draw on the rich history of classic LG designs which have always been distinctive at first touch,” said Cha Yong-duk, head of LG’s Mobile Communications Design Lab. “This handset will be a first-look at the competitive edge we will be bringing to every LG smartphone going forward.”

LG has not yet mentioned which smartphone will be the first to get the new look and when will it launch. However, as per recent reports, the smartphone may see the light of the day by May 15. The rumoured smartphone is said to drop the G-series moniker as well.

Specification-wise, the unannounced smartphone might be powered by the Snapdragon 765 processor.