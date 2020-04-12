LG Style 3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 48MP camera gets listed: Price, specs and availability

tech

A few days ago, LG showcased how its next flagship smartphone may looks like. While that might be enough to keep the fans excited, this brand-new handset is not one they might be looking for. The LG Style 3, which has been launched in Japan is not high on specifications and shares the same look as that of previously launched LG flagships.

LG Style 3 price and availability

LG Style 3’s price has not been revealed yet as the smartphone is just listed on the Japanese telecom, NTT Docomo’s website. The company is yet to launch the smartphone on a global level. It has been launched in Aurora White and Mirror Black colour variants.

LG Style 3 specifications

Unlike what we have seen in other ‘Style’ branded smartphones by LG, the Style 3 does not come with a stylus. The Android 10-based smartphone sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering it is the two-year-old flagship processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 along with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB with a microSD card.

For the optics, the LG Style 3 has dual rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel f/1.9 aperture placed inside a wide notch.

Backed by a 3500mAh battery, the Style 3 supports some basic connectivity options as well including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back as well and IP65 rated build.

While LG is continuing to refresh its smartphone lineup, it is also working on a completely new design for its future flagship handset. The design mainly deals with the ‘Raindrop’ rear camera setup and the 3D Arc curved sides for a more modern feel.