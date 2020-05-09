LG Stylo 6 leaked images spotted online

tech

LG, last year, launched the LG Stylo 5 for select users in the US. Now, it looks like the company is gearing to launch a successor to the device soon.

Noted tipster Evan Blass took to Twitter, to share images of LG’s upcoming smartphone. According to the images shared by Blass (via GSM Arena), the upcoming LG Stylo 6 will feature a design that is quite similar to the LG Velvet that was launched earlier this month. It has a water-drop notch on the top that houses the phone’s single front camera. It has slimmer bezels on all four sides.

At the back, the LG Stylo 5 successor has a horizontally stacked triple rear camera setup that is placed just above the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the right side, the phone has a power button and a SIM card slot. And on the left side, it has volume rockers and what might be a standard key for invoking Google Assistant. This design is radically different from the LG Stylo 5 that features top bezels and a single camera at the back.

The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom, which sits on the left side, while the USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

The tipster didn’t reveal any details about the phone’s specifications. So, for now we are out in the dark. That said, when LG launched the LG Stylo 5 last year in the US it was available to Cricket users only. So, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the company follows this trend with the LG Stylo 6 this year. In any case, we will have to wait for an official word from the company to say anything for sure.