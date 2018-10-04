LG V40 ThinQ debuts with five cameras: Full specifications, features and more

LG on Thursday introduced its latest premium smartphone that comes with five cameras. The latest entrant to its popular V series, the new LG V40 ThinQ comes with a triple-camera setup on the back and a dual-camera setup on the front.

LG V40 ThinQ is one of the first phones to come with five camera lenses. Recently the likes of Samsung and Huawei have already launched phones with triple-camera setup. Samsung last month launched Galaxy A7 2018 with three-camera setup which includes 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel and additional 5-megapixel sensors.

LG V40 ThinQ rear camera module features three lenses - 16-megapixel super wide-angle, 12-megapixel standard angle and 12-megapixel telephoto.

“The three lenses allow for shutterbugs to frame different shots without changing position relative to the subject. The 107-degree super wide-angle lens captures subjects with more of the background with ease, while the telephoto with 2x optical zoom (or 3.2x the zoom of the wide-angle lens) takes clear shots from distance without a loss in image quality. The Triple Shot feature stitches together the images captured with each of the three lenses into a short video file for easy sharing,” said LG in a release.

LG says it has improved the pixel size of the main rear camera by 40% compared to the predecessor, LG V30. The new LG V40 ThinQ comes with 1.4um pixel size, slightly bigger than 1um on LG V30. Using f/1.5 aperture, LG V40 ThinQ brings improved depth of field, lesser shutter lag and ultra fast burst mode. Other important camera elements like Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and HDR mode have also been improved.

Just like other ThinQ products, LG’s new smartphone also leverages the new Artificial Intelligence platform. The V40 ThinQ has AI-based white balance, smarter composition, and shutter modes. There are some new software features like Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, AR emojis and more.

On the front, LG V40 ThinQ has a dual-camera setup featuring an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1,9 aperture, 1.12um and 80-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um and 90-degree field of view.

LG V40 ThinQ also comes with high end specifications - 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display, Qaulcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, and 3,300mAh battery.

LG V40 ThinQ runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and should be upgradable to future Android updates, including the latest Android Pie. For connectivity, the phone supports Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC, and IP68 certification for water and dust Resistance.

Launch dates, pricing and additional details for LG V40 ThinQ will be announced later.

LG V40 ThinQ Key Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform

Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 QHD+ OLED FullVision Display (3120 x 1440 / 538ppi)

Memory: 6GB LPDDR4x RAM / 64GB or 128GB UFS 2.1 ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: – Rear: 16MP Super Wide (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 107°)

12MP Standard (F1.5 / 1.4μm / 78°)

12MP Telephoto (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 45°)

– Front: 8MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.12μm / 80°)

5MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 90°)

Battery: 3300mAh

Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Size: 158.7 x 75.8 x 7.7mm

Weight: 169g

Network: LTE-A 4 Band CA

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colours: New Aurora Black / New Platinum Gray / New Moroccan Blue / Carmine Red

Other features: Boombox Speaker / Google Assistant / Google Lens / AI Haptic / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound / Super Far Field Voice Recognition / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 / Face Recognition / Fingerprint Sensor .

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 10:48 IST