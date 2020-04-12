LG V40 ThinQ gets VoWi-Fi, Digital Wellbeing features with the latest update

tech

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 13:16 IST

LG has reportedly started rolling out a new update for its V40 ThinQ users in India. The new update brings a slew of new features including the VoWi-Fi calling service.

According to XDA Developers, LG’s latest update is roughly 710MB in size and has PKQ1.190202.011 build number. Apart from VoWi-Fi calling service, LG’s new update brings some of the popular Google’s Digital Wellbeing features such as Wind Down and Focus Mode. The update also changes the quick settings panel to include shortcuts to these features. Another big feature that has come to LG V40 ThinQ is the native support for screen recording. The March 2020 security patch is also part of the update.

For context, V40 ThinQ is a 2018 smartphone. The phone launched with Android Oreo out-of-the-box and received the Android Pie update as late as May 2019. The phone is yet to receive the Android 10 update.

LG V40 ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch FullVision OLED display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

The main highlight of the phone is the camera – it comes with two front cameras - an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1,9 aperture, 1.12um and 80-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um and 90-degree field of view. On the back, it has three cameras featuring 16-megapixel super wide-angle, 12-megapixel standard angle and 12-megapixel telephoto lenses.