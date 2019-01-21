LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras available in India: Price, specifications, features

LG has quietly launched its penta-camera smartphone, V40 ThinQ in India. LG V40 ThinQ is available exclusively on Amazon India at an offer price of Rs 49,990. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 60,000.

As part of the Amazon Great Indian sale, LG V40 ThinQ comes with more offers including 12 months of no cost EMI, exchange offer up to Rs 5,000 discount and free screen replacement worth Rs 16,750. There’s an additional 10% discount for HDFC card holders.

LG had launched the V40 ThinQ at an event in New York last October. It is one of the first smartphones to feature five cameras. The setup includes three rear cameras and two front cameras.

LG V40 ThinQ penta-camera specifications

At the rear there’s a combination of 16-megapixel super wide-angle, 12-megapixel standard angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. For selfies, LG V40 ThinQ sports dual 8-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2) wide-angle sensors.

The smartphone cameras are equipped with AI-based features like white balance, smarter composition, and shutter modes. LG V40 ThinQ also comes with features like Cine Shot, 3D Light Effect, and AR emojis.

Continuing with its specifications, LG V40 ThinQ features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the software front, LG V40 ThinQ runs on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery. Its connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and dual SIM support. The smartphone also has IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 11:01 IST