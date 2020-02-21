LG V60 ThinQ leaked render shows a familiar design

tech

LG’s upcoming flagship smartphone ‘V60 ThinQ’ was expected to make its debut at the now cancelled Mobile World Congress. The smartphone is still expected to launch soon with its leaks continuing to appear online. There’s now a render of the LG V60 ThinQ which shows how the phone will look from the front.

This leak comes from Android Headlines which show the LG V60 ThinQ sporting an all-screen display. The image of the V60 ThinQ is however not clear enough to determine if the phone has a notch or cut-out cameras. It is however rumoured to feature a notched display. The smartphone also looks similar to last year’s V50 ThinQ.

Prior to this, the LG V60 ThinQ appeared on benchmarking website, Geekbench. The smartphone was listed with 5G support, Android 10 and 8GB of RAM. LG V60 ThinQ will also be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. LG V60 ThinQ will join the growing list of phones with this flagship chipset and more to follow.

LG V60 ThinQ was also previously leaked which revealed it will come with as many as four microphones. It will also house a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grilles at the bottom. The new LG flagship will most likely have premium audio features as seen in previous phones.

According to these leaks, the LG V60 ThinQ will be an upgrade over the V50 ThinQ in terms of performance. Last year’s V50 ThinQ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery.