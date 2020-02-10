e-paper
Home / Tech / LG V60 ThinQ may offer massive 5,000mAh battery

LG V60 ThinQ may offer massive 5,000mAh battery

According to a tipster named Evan Blass, two screenshots purportedly from a LG promotional video claim that the screens show the LG Time or LG V60 ThinQ.

tech Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
LG V50
LG V50(LG)
         

LG is getting ready to unveil its V60 ThinQ which could feature four microphones and pack a 5,000 mAh battery, even as it has pulled out of the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC).

According to veteran leakster Evan Blass, two screenshots purportedly from a LG promotional video claim that the screens show the LG Time or LG V60 ThinQ.

Also read: LG V60 ThinQ specs leaked after company withdraws from MWC 2020

Blass posted the screens on Twitter (locked account), giving us a see-through look at the back of the phone - the transparency effect isn’t part of the actual design, Android Authority reported on Monday.

There’s no word from LG about the V60 ThinQ yet, but a report from South Korea last December claimed it will be unveiled at MWC later this month, with 5G support and improved DualScreen.

However, since LG has pulled out of MWC, it’s unclear when exactly the V60 ThinQ will go official.

