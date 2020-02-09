LG V60 ThinQ specs leaked after company withdraws from MWC 2020

tech

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 13:59 IST

LG is reportedly working on a new flagship phone, V60 ThinQ. The successor to V50 ThinQ, the new phone is expected to continue with the tradition of dual screens and have other improvements. A new leak about V60 ThinQ confirms the same.

According to images shared by leakster Evan Blass, LG V60 ThinQ will have as many as four microphones. The phone will be powered by a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Other things that the images confirm are USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and speaker grilles at the base. The phone will have a notched screen as the image shows a cutout for the camera at the top center.

LG V60 ThinQ will succeed the last year’s V50 ThinQ. The 2019 flagship phone came with five cameras (three on the back and two on the front). It had a 6.4-inch display with OLED panel. The phone came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It had a 4,000 mAh battery.

LG V60 ThinQ was earlier expected to launch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona later this month. The phone, however, is likely to arrive little later as the company has pulled from the conference owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“LG Electronics is closely monitoring the situation related to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which was recently declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China. With the safety of its employees, partners and customers foremost in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting and participating in MWC 2020 later this month in Barcelona, Spain,” the company said in a statement last week.

“This decision removes the risk of exposing hundreds of LG employees to international travel which has already become more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across borders. In lieu of its participation in MWC, LG will be holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products,” it added.