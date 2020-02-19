e-paper
Home / Tech / LG V60 ThinQ spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5,000mAh battery

LG V60 ThinQ spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5,000mAh battery

LG V60 ThinQ, the Korean company’s next flagship has made an appearance on Geekbench with its key specs revealed.

tech Updated: Feb 19, 2020 12:25 IST
Hindustan Times
LG is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone soon.(LG)
         

LG’s next flagship smartphone is most likely the V60 ThinQ. The smartphone was expected to launch at the now cancelled Mobile World Congress (MWC). LG still appears to be on track for the launch of V60 ThinQ with the phone now appearing on benchmarking website Geekbench.

The 5G model of the LG V60 ThinQ was spotted on Geekbench by MySmartPrice website. The model number of the phone which contains the letter ‘N’ is said to be used for 5G variants of LG phones. The benchmark listing shows the LG V60 ThinQ running on Android 10 and with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. LG V60 ThinQ will be the latest smartphone to use the Snapdragon 865 chipset which also offers support for 5G. Prior to this, images of the LG V60 ThinQ were leaked by Evan Blass. The smartphone will come with as many as four microphones.

It will house a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and speaker grilles at the bottom. LG V60 ThinQ will also continue with the notched display housing the front camera on top. With the MWC cancelled, there’s no update as yet on when LG plans to launch its new flagship phone.

According to the leaks, LG V60 ThinQ will be an upgrade over the V50 ThinQ in performance. Last year’s V50 ThinQ comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery.

tech