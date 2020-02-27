LG V60 ThinQ with 5G, upgraded specifications launched

tech

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 19:25 IST

LG has launched a new smartphone under its V-series. Called V60 ThinQ, the new LG phone comes with dual screens, a big 5,000mAh battery, and a 64-megapixel rear camera. LG V60 ThinQ will go on sale in select markets such as North America, Europe, and Asia next month with pricing under $1,000. The smartphone is available in Classy Blue and Classy White colour options.

LG V60 ThinQ comes with a big 6.8-inch 20.5:9 full HD+ P-OLED FullVision screen. The display also has fingerprint sensor embedded. There’s a 2.1-inch cover display as well

It runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Both the versions support expandable storage up to 2TB.

In the camera department, LG V60 ThinQ has a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 13-megapixel super wide-angle sensor, and ToF sensor. For selfies, it offers a 10-megapixel front camera.

LG V60 ThinQ is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Other key features of the phone include USB Type-C, IP68 water and dust resistance, HDR 10+, and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC for superior audio experience. It also supports 5G.

“The device also offers Voice Bokeh, a feature that separates users’ voices from background noise, allowing content creators to place more focus on the subject while reducing excess noise. Also included is the LG 3D Sound Engine, an audio processing technology first introduced on LG OLED TVs. This innovation recognizes the type of content and optimizes the sound accordingly for a more cinematic quality,” said LG in a release.