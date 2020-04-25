LG Velvet full specs leak ahead of May 7 launch

tech

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 11:12 IST

LG teased its new and rebranded flagship smartphone ‘Velvet’ last week. The company has now announced it is launching Velvet on May 7. The smartphone’s specs also leaked at the right time.

LG has already shown off the design of its Velvet smartphone. It will feature a punch-hole camera for selfies, and a curved body. It looks quite premium and a major leap from LG’s G series. The company also confirmed that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chipset with 5G support will power the new LG Velvet. A new leak now reveals the full spec sheet for the upcoming phone.

The smartphone’s triple camera setup will house a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Along with the punch-hole camera, LG Velvet will also house an in-display fingerprint sensor.

LG Velvet is also said to pack 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will have a microSD card slot for further storage expansion. More details on the LG Velvet include IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and a 4,300mAh battery. It will also support fast wired charging and wireless charging. LG already revealed the colour options for Velvet but its official names will be Aurora White, Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, and Illusion Sunset

LG Velvet will launch in South Korea first but there’s no word on the global availability for the phone as yet.