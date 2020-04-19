LG Velvet pops up in an official video, hints towards an imminent launch

tech

LG, earlier this month, revealed that it was moving away from alphanumeric naming for its flagship device and that its next generation smartphone would be called the LG Velvet. Now, just days after the revelation, LG has given us the first glimpse of its upcoming smartphone.

The company has shared a video from its Korean YouTube handle that shows the upcoming LG Velvet in full glory.

LG had earlier shared that the LG Velvet will come with a Raindrop camera. Now in its video, the company has revealed the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash that is arranged in the form of a raindrop. It has a single selfie camera on the front that is housed inside the phone’s dewdrop notch.

It has a power button on the right side and three buttons on the left, two possibly for adjusting the volume and one for invoking the virtual assistant. This is a common feature in LG smartphones. On the top it has a SIM card tray and on the bottom there is a USB Type-C charger, a 3.5mm jack and a speaker grille.

The video also shows that the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G processor and that it will come with a frosted glass back and a velvet touch design. Thanks to the video we also know that the phone will be available in Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green and Illusion Sunset colour variants. However, the company didn’t spill the beans about the phone’s other specifications such as camera specs, RAM and battery among other things.

LG has been teasing details about its upcoming flagship smartphone for quite sometime now. With the latest video revealing the design of the upcoming smartphone hints towards an imminent launch. That said, LG hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So all we can do at the moment is sit tight and wait for the company to share more details.