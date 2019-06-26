LG W series to launch in India today: Here’s what to expect

LG is set to unveil a new smartphone series in India today. The new LG W series is expected to feature at least two new phones, LG W10 and LGW30. The latest LG W series phones will be available online via Amazon India.

Ahead of the official release, Amazon has already begun teasing the new series as “Amazon specials.” The “notify me” page also gives away a few important features coming in the latest series.

LG’s W phone will come with AI-enabled triple rear cameras with different modes including night mode, portrait, bokeh, and wide-angle. The listing on Amazon hints at different designs of notches on the new LG W series.

According to reports, LG W10 will be the cheapest in the lot. It will sport a 6.2-inch screen. The phone is said to run on a MediaTek P60 chip or Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. The phone is expected to run on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The phone will reportedly have a 4,000mAh battery.

The latest LG W series is expected to be targeted at the mid-range and budget segments as the company is promising “pocket-worthy price tag.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:00 IST