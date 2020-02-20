LG W10 Alpha budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specs and more

tech

LG on Thursday launched a new budget smartphone in India. LG W10 Alpha is a new addition in the W-series of budget phones the company introduced last year. LG also opted for near-stock Android for its W-series.

LG W10 Alpha is priced at Rs 9,999 and it will be available through retail outlets. The smartphone is available in black colour as of now but it also comes in blue. There is also only one variant of the LG W10 Alpha with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone has a notched display which LG calls the ‘Raindrop Notch’.

In terms of specifications, LG W10 Alpha features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone is powered by Unisoc’s octa-core SC9863 processor. The smartphone also has a microSD card slot for further storage expansion up to 128GB.

For photography, the LG W10 Alpha sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus. Up front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Some of its camera features include full HD video recording, filters, scenes, bokeh mode and beauty mode.

LG W10 Alpha is fuelled by a 3,450mAh battery claimed to offer up to 12 hours of VoLTE call time, 16 hours of normal call time, 29 hours of music playback and 5 hours of video playback. On the software front, it runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. More features of the LG W10 Alpha include face unlock, dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE and Bluetooth 4.1.