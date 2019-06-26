LG W10, W30, W30 Pro smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

LG on Wednesday launched a new smartphone series in India. LG W series features three phones namely LG W10, W30 and LG W30 Pro.

LG W10 is priced at Rs 8,999, while the W30 will retail at Rs 9,998. LG W10 and W30 will go on sale via Amazon India on July 3. Price and sale details of LG W30 Pro will be announced soon.

LG W10 comes in two colours - tulip purple and smokey grey. LG W30 will be available in three colour options of Aurora green, platinum grey and thunder blue. As for LG W30 Pro, it will also come in three colour options of pine green, denim blue and black.

The new LG W series phones offer customisable notches. Users can switch between a U-shaped, V-shapes or no notch at all. All three phones are also fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and run on Android 9 Pie. The top-end model of LG W series also features ‘StereoPulse Sound’ through which the back panel becomes a hollow sound resonating chamber.

LG W10 specifications

LG W10 features a 6.19-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor.

For photography, LG W10 sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel sensor with 2x zoom and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapizel front camera for selfies.

LG W30 specifications

LG W30 has a slightly bigger 6.26-inch HD+ display. It comes with triple rear cameras featuring a 2-megapixel depth sensor, 13-megapixel wide-angle sensor and 12-megapixel low-light sensor. It sports a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. Like the W10, W30 also runs on Helio P22 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

LG W30 Pro specifications

LG W30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 chipset. It also has a triple-camera setup with 5-megapixel depth sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel low-light camera.

LG W30 Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone will launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:00 IST