LG W30 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S: Price, specifications, features compared

LG on Wednesday introduced three new smartphones under its new LG W series. Targeted at the budget segment, LG W series phones start at Rs 8,999. The company also offers a LG W30, which is priced at Rs 9,998 and is scheduled to go on sale via Amazon on July 3.

The latest LG W30 will compete with a range of budget Android smartphones in India, especially the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S. The Xiaomi phone is available in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Here’s how LG’s latest phone fares against the competing phone.

Display & Design

LG W30 offers a plastic back panel but with glossy finish, giving it a premium look and feel. The design is very similar to Realme’s. The phone sports a large 6.26-inch 19:9 HD+ IPS Dot FullVision Display. LG is also allowing users to tweak notch design via Settings.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S also comes with the trendy gradient colour back cover. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot notch with Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Camera

LG W30 is among the cheapest smartphones in India to offer a triple-rear camera setup. The phone features 12 MP, AF (Low Light), 13MP, AF (Wide), and 2 MP, FF, depth sensors. On the front it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sports 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual cameras with PDAF, EIS and AI portrait mode. Unlike Redmi Note 7 Pro, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S uses Samsung sensor to deliver 48-megapixel resolution. On the front it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

A closer look at dual-rear camera of Redmi Note 7 Pro. ( HT Photo )

Performance

LG W30 runs on Helio P22 octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with 32GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The LG smartphone offers Wi-Fi Dual Band, Bluetooth 4.2, and OTG connectivity options. It also supports dual 4G in a hybrid slot.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S offers a better processor, octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. The base model of Redmi Note 7S has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The top-end model features 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It’s also powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi offers a similar set of connectivity options including dual 4G support in a hybrid slot.

Takeaway

LG W30 looks like a much better budget phone than any LG phone launched in this category so far. The phone offers a new design including interesting colour options such as Thunder Blue, Platinum Gray, and Aurora Green. Xiaomi , however, offers more reliable chipset and overall performance. Its 48-megapixel camera is also quite impressive. Redmi Note 7S is slightly more expensive than the LG phone.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 12:33 IST