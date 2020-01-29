Lights on your Amazon Echo: Here’s what each colour means

tech

For many of us, an Amazon Echo is now a home staple. We use it all through the day to set alarms or reminders, call other Echo users, listen to music and much more. Often we have seen the ring on the Echo device light up in different colours.

While some of these colour codes are easy to decipher, some others need a little bit of a learning about. Besides Alexa’s voice, the device also communicates with you through these multi-coloured LED lights. Here are the six colours that you will spot on the Echo and what they mean:

Blue

Blue light on your Echo smart speaker indicates that the device is processing your request. When you talk to Alexa the ring flashes blue. When you’re done asking a question, the blue light spins while Alexa processes what has been said and formulates an answer.

Red

The red light means you’ve muted your device’s microphone and the device will not be able to listen when you call out for Alexa or ask for information. To turn it back on, press the button on the top of your Echo to enable your microphone again.

Orange

Orange light pulsing around your Echo means that the device is experiencing Wi-Fi connectivity issues. If you’re having trouble accessing Alexa on your Echo speaker, consider restarting the router.

Yellow

The yellow light means Alexa has a status update on your recent Amazon order or someone has messaged you. When this light appears, simply ask, “Alexa, play my messages,” or “Alexa, what are my notifications?”.

Green

A green light spinning on your Alexa device means you’re on an active call or active Drop In. To make a call, just say, “Alexa, call mom” or say, “Answer,” to answer any incoming call. To disconnect the call, just say, “Alexa, hang up”. The light turns off after a call is ended.

Purple

If your device is showing a purple light that means that Do Not Disturb has been enabled. It is a feature that makes sure no one can message or call at certain times. To enable Do Not Disturb say, “Alexa, don’t disturb me” or “Alexa, Turn on Do Not Disturb”. To turn off the feature say, “Alexa, Turn off Do Not Disturb.” You can also schedule Do Not Disturb for specific days and times via the Alexa app.