Like it or not, Apple now lets apps send advertisements via push notifications

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:44 IST

Apple has started allowing apps to send push alerts for advertising. The company has updated its App Store guidelines, changing its restrictions for push notifications. The firm that didn’t allow apps from using notifications for advertising, promotions or direct marketing purposes, now sounds something like this:

“Push Notifications should not be used for promotions or direct marketing purposes unless customers have explicitly opted in to receive them via consent language displayed in your app’s UI, and you provide a method in your app for a user to opt out from receiving such messages, Abuse of these services may result in revocation of your privileges.”

As pointed out by The Verge, this move comes after Apple bent its own rules for promoting its own services, which was later criticised by users. Back in 2018, the iPhone maker was reported to send users unwanted push notification to promote the Carpool Karaoke show. In 2019, the company once again sent a push notification to Apple Music subscribers, offering a month of free music streaming.

As mentioned by 9to5 Mac, Apple has also given a deadline for when Sign in with Apple is to be implemented in apps. The date set for app developers is April 30th. For those unaware, Sign in with Apple is considered as a more safer alternative to Sign in with Google or Facebook.

Adding to this is that the company will be stricter in approving fortune-telling and dating apps. These will be rejected if they don’t “provide a unique, high-quality experience.”

Apple says it will also be banning apps that can be used by people to “commit or attempt to commit crimes of any kind by helping users evade law enforcement.”