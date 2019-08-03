LinkedIn loophole, Google Pixel 4 air gesture, WhatsApp frequently forwarded and more: Tech Wrap

tech

This week in technology we saw some interesting events unfold. LinkedIn had a major loophole which let a recruiter create a fake job posting for Google CEO. The original Google surprised everyone by giving a sneak peek of its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone with an interesting feature reveal. The week was also filled with news around Jio’s GigaFiber expected launch.

In India, Huawei launched its mid-range budget phone, Y9 Prime. WhatsApp also finally rolled out its ‘frequently forwarded’ message label.

Here’s a breakdown of all things that made headlines in tech this week.

LinkedIn loophole

LinkedIn’s loophole was so easy that it allowed anyone to create fake job postings on the platform. The Google CEO job post not only appeared on LinkedIn but even on Google’s job searches. The bug was discovered Netherlands-based recruiter Michel Rijnders who managed to post a job opening for LinkedIn CEO.

Google Pixel 4 air gesture

Google announced that its upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone will come with air gestures. Using Google’s Soli, Pixel 4 will allow users to skip songs, silence phones and snooze alarms by just waving their hand. Google is also finally integrating face unlock on it upcoming smartphone series. Google Pixel 4 renders showed a thick bezel on top.

Reliance Jio GigaFiber launch

Reliance Jio GigaFiber service is expected to commercially launch this month. Jio is expected to share more details on its GigaFiber service at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on August 12. Jio GigaFiber is expected to launch with at least three data plans starting as low as Rs 500. Jio’s GigaFiber service is also said to offer maximum speeds up to 1Gbps.

Huawei Y9 Prime launch

Huawei Y9 Prime is the company’s latest mid-range budget phone priced at Rs 15,990. The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch display, Kirin 710 processor and 4GB of RAM. It has a triple-camera setup of 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. Huawei Y9 Prime is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery.

WhatsApp frequently forwarded

In its latest bid to curb fake news, WhatsApp has rolled out ‘frequently forwarded’ feature in India. Messages which have been forwarded multiple times on WhatsApp will now carry a double arrow icon. This is to indicate that the message may be related to fake news since it has been forwarded multiple times already.

