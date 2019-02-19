LinkedIn now shows trending stories of the day

Taking a leaf out of Twitter’s book, LinkedIn on Monday launched a new way for its over 55 million members in the country to see the day’s top professional news stories and conversations happening around them -- all in one place.

This new experience shows users a list of the top trending stories in India as they develop, along with diverse perspectives and opinions from other LinkedIn members on the platform.

The Microsoft-owned professional networking platform said each of these top stories is curated by the LinkedIn editorial team.

“On mobile, it is currently ramped to 25 % members, and on desktop it is ramped to 90 % members in India,” LinkedIn said.

Just as in Twitter, on the LinkedIn mobile app, members can find the day’s top stories on tapping inside the search bar.

On desktop, it can be found on the right-hand side of the homepage, LinkedIn said.

Based on what is trending, the LinkedIn editorial team curates a view of a developing news item complete with relevant, interesting commentary.

Once your post has been picked by the editors and added to the commentary, you will be notified with a message: “Congratulations, your post is a LinkedIn Editors’ pick”.

LinkedIn said its goal for this new experience is to create an unbiased comprehensive view of the day’s topical news items.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 10:53 IST