Listen up Pokemon Go players: Battle Day starts tomorrow, here’s all you need to know

tech

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 20:31 IST

After adding a host of changes to the Pokemon Go game since players are mostly under lockdown across the world, Niantic has revealed two new developments for this week. One is - Leaderboards and the other is a new event type called Go Battle Day.

Go Battle is quite similar to Community Days that has players going out and catching as many of one kind of Pokemon. In this case, however, since players are not supposed to step out, Go Battle Day will have trainers fight it out to earn a particular Pokemon as reward.

This Sunday, Marill will be the first spotlight Pokemon for Go Battle Day. If you want to take full advantage of Marill Go Battle Day in Pokémon Go, here’s what to do:

The Marill Pokémon Go Battle Day event runs from April 12 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time.

Marill is a Water and Fairy-type Pokémon that evolves into Azumarill, which has become one of the most used in the Great League. Its typing makes it weak to just Grass, Electric and Poison-type attacks, and has a good array of attacks that do well against powerful Pokemon in that league.

Dragon, Fighting, Rock and Fire-type Pokemon will have problems against Azumarill. So if you’re looking to make a splash into Pokemon Go PVP, you’ll want to catch as many Marill as possible.

To catch Marill during the Go Battle Day, trainers will have to just win PVP battles. Niantic confirms that players will get a guaranteed Marill encounter after your first and third wins.

A Premium Battle Pass will produce a Marill encounter after every win as a guaranteed Premium Reward.

It should be noted that rewards for ranking up, such as the Pikachu Libre encounter at rank 10, will remain the same.

In addition, all day on Go Battle Day: Marill (from 12AM to 11:59PM local time), players will be able to complete 20 sets of Go Battle League battles, up from the regular five sets, for a total of up to 100 battles. That’s potentially 50 Marill encounters or 100 potential Marill encounters if you use a Premium Battle Pass.

During the three-hour event, trainers will also receive double the Stardust from catching Marill.