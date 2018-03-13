LIVA Q: World’s smallest PC launched in India

Taiwan-based electronics major Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) on Tuesday brought what is touted as the world’s smallest Windows-based mini-PC called “LIVA Q” to India.

LIVA Q with Windows 10 Home is priced at Rs 15,000, while the model without OS is available at Rs 13,500. These prices are exclusive of taxes. It can be purchased through the company’s authorised partners, reseller channe;s and e-commerce portals.

“Carrying on the ‘LIVA’ legacy forward, we announce ‘LIVA Q’ as the smallest palm-sized pocket PC available in the market today,” Rajshekhar Bhatt, Country Manager at Elitegroup Computer Systems, said in a statement.

LIVA Q specifications

The pocket-sized device measures 70x70x31.4mm and weighs 260g. It is powered by the latest Intel Apollo Lake SOC processors, and runs on Windows 10. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage along with a microSD card support for expandable storage up to 128GB.

Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, Q Gigabit LAN, 1 HMDI 2.0 port, 1 USB 3.1 port and 1 USB 2.0 port.

The device also allows one to stay connected with dual network options. It also comes with a VESA mount which can b used to hang the device behind mobitors and TVs.