Lockdown 2.0: IT, IT enabled services allowed to operate at 50% of strength

tech

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 11:40 IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released revised consolidated guidelines for the lockdown measures. The government has allowed all IT and IT enabled services to operate but with 50% of strength.

“Digital economy is critical to the services sector and is important for national growth. Accordingly, e-commerce operations, operations of IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres for government activities, and online teaching and distance learning are all permitted activities now,” the MHA guidelines read.

The government has asked offices to provide sanitisers and operate in staggered shifts. They have also been asked to ensure access control as well as thermal screening. The government has also made it mandatory to use face covers at workplaces and public places.

“The objective of the revised guidelines is to consolidate the gains achieved during the 1st phase of lockdown and further slow down the spread of Covid-19 and at the same time provide relief to farmers and labour and daily wage earners,” the government said in a release.

“The revised consolidated guidelines are aimed at operating those sectors of the economy which are critical from the perspective of rural and agricultural development and job creation, while maintaining strict protocols in areas where safety is paramount to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country,” the government release said.

It’s worth noting that the exemptions post April 20 will not be applicable to areas identified as hotspots and containment zones.

The guidelines come shortly after the government had extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.