‘Look internet, no hands’: Google Pixel 4’s early look reveals air gesture, smarter Face Unlock

tech

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:49 IST

“Look internet, no hands.” Air gestures are coming to Google’s Pixel 4 smartphone series. Based on Google’s Soli, a radar-based motion sensing chip, Pixel 4 will allow users perform certain tasks such as skipping songs, silencing phones and snoozing alarms by just waving their hand. Pixel 4 will also come with Face Unlock, an already common feature on phones but Google says its technology has been “engineered” differently.

Google on Monday surprised everyone with another official early look at its Pixel 4. The company shared a render of its upcoming phone, revealing a thick bezel on the top but comprised of a number of sensors. The bezel features face unlock IR camera, front facing camera, ambient light/proximity sensor, audio port, soli radar chip, face unlock dot projector, face unlock IR camera, and face unlock flood illuminator.

“Pixel 4 will be the first device with Soli, powering our new Motion Sense features to allow you to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving your hand. These capabilities are just the start, and just as Pixels get better over time, Motion Sense will evolve as well. Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries,” said Google in a blog post.

On the face unlock feature, Google revealed Pixel 4’s sensors automatically recognise when you pick the device for unlocking, unlike other phones which require users to pick the device all the way up and wait for it to unlock. Google said Pixel 4’s face unlock will work in any orientation, allowing you to unlock the phone even if it’s upside down. A secure Face Unlock ensures one can use the feature for app authentications and make payments. For more privacy, Pixel 4 will keep your image device on the phone, Titan M security chip to be precise.

This is the second time Google has given a sneak peak at its Pixel 4 smartphone. Back in June, Google revealed the back panel design of its phone. Pixel 4 comes with unique square camera module with at least three camera sensors. The next Google Pixel phone also does away with dual design on the back panel. There’s also no fingerprint on the back, rumoured to be embedded within in the screen or side buttons.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 11:33 IST