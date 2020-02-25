Looking for love or something like that? Here are 5 dating apps you can swipe on in India

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 20:13 IST

The online dating scene in India has seen radical changes over the years. Gone are the days of Yahoo Messenger chat rooms. The search for love is now just a tap away on your smartphones. February is almost over so if you have decided that you don’t want to spend another Valentine’s Day single, dating apps might be the way to go.

There are a whole bunch of apps in India right now that can help you meet new people. And if all goes well, even start dating them. We’ve picked out 5 apps for you that might do the trick. In case the don’t work, perhaps we’ll suggest 5 more.

Tinder

One of the most popular dating apps in India, you can sign up on Tinder using your Facebook details or create a new account by entering your contact number.

Swiping right for profiles you like, left swipe for those you don’t - it’s simple. If two people like each other it becomes a match and you get an option to start chatting.

Your profile will have your name, age, pictures and a short description about you. That’s also how you will see other profiles on the app. If you want to keep your identity discreet, you can also use an alias - but honestly, don’t.

If you are using the free service on Tinder, you can swipe left or right on a limited number of profiles in a day within the proximity.

Tinder Plus, the premium product, provides unlimited swipes, options to change location and also see who all liked your profile on the app.

If you have left swiped any profile, Tinder Plus also lets you review it. You can also Super Like a profile.

There is another paid subscription, Tinder Gold where you get unlimited swipes options and five Super Likes a day.

On Tinder, you cannot search anyone by his/her name or profile ID.

Bumble

Bumble claims it is the first app that brings dating, friend-finding and career-building to a single platform.

There is Bumble Date where women get to make the first move. If you are new to a city and are looking to make friends, the dating app allows you to make new friends with a feature called Bumble BFF.

You can also expand your network, find mentors and even create career opportunities through Bumble Bizz.

On Bumble, only women can start a conversation in a heterosexual match. The man will have to respond within 24 hours.

Other than left and right swipes, you can SuperSwipe on profiles that have really peaked your interest. An account on Bumble can be created with your Facebook account and your mobile number.

TrulyMadly

A profile on TrulyMadly, which is an India-only app, can be created with your Facebook or your LinkedIn profile. Going incognito so that nobody disturbs you while you are chatting with a special person, is one of the definitive features of this app.

You can increase your matches by enhancing your Trust Score by verifying your TrulyMadly account with your Facebook, LinkedIn, contact number, photo ID etc.

With the Sparks feature, you won’t have to wait for the other person to like your profile, you can directly initiate a conversation with a personalised message.

You can even play quizzes with your matches to know them better

OkCupid

On this online dating app you can create a profile that highlights what are you looking for and answer unique questions to help you find the right match.

It has local dating feature that enables you to see, match with and eventually date people who are nearby.

The Double Take section lets you to like/reject, while the Discovery option enables you to find profiles based on the particular preferences you have selected.

Just like other dating apps, OkCupid also has a premium subscription for exclusive features.

Happn

This is a dating app that uses your phone location to show you potential matches, every time a Happn user crosses another Happn user’s path, the profile is added to the top of the feed.

If two people like each other, then it is called a crush. Once that happens, users can continue chatting even when both are not in proximity.