Looking for some video calling apps? These are your best options

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 12:32 IST

Staying away from your loved ones and longing to see them? Smartphones and several virtual media apps can easily help you reach out to your loved ones, courtesy, a simple video call.

Not just this, with the rampant spread of novel Coronavirus, a number of offices have asked their employees to work from home. To continue official meetings and conversations, the video calling apps are quite helpful as you can see the person you are speaking to.

You can even connect with friends and family staying in different countries or through a number of video calling apps that you can download from the Google Play Store or the App Store.

Wondering which video calling app would be best to have on your phone?

Here are five apps through which you can video call one or more people and see as well as talk to them without any hassles.

WhatsApp: With this Facebook-owned instant messaging service app, you cannot just send and receive messages but also do voice and video calls as well as group video calls. All you need to do is to download the app and register in it with your mobile number. You can then connect and make video calls with anyone using WhatsApp on their smartphones.

Also read: Here are some important apps for taking notes on your smartphone

Facebook Messenger: The app that is majorly used for sending messages to other users of the social media platform also allows you to have video chat. You can have a video call through the Facebook video calling app with anyone residing in any part of the globe. You can also have video conferencing through the Facebook app. For video call on the social media app, you need to just tap a button.

Google Hangout: Most of us have a Google or Gmail account and to provide better experience, search engine giant Google has enabled video calling feature on the Hangout app. Through the app, you can make free video calls with a group of people simultaneously.

To start video calling on Google Hangout, search for the person by his/her name or email address and then tap on the camera icon. You can talk as well as see the on the other side of the call.

Skype: You can make a HD video call through the Skype app. All you need to ensure is that the person you are making a video call too has a Skype account. You can talk to as many as 24 people at a go on the Skype app.

Also read: Here are the best call recording apps for your Android smartphone

Line: The app allows you to have video calls with up to 200 people simultaneously and that too free of cost. You can also make video calls to your friends and family members staying abroad. What makes the app stand out is that you can use effects and filters to make the conversation during video call all the more fun. You can auto-sync the app to your computer, laptop or tablet.

To use either or all the above apps, we would like you to have a good Wi-Fi connection as using the apps your cellular data may incur a great loss.