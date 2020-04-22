Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network shows are coming back: Here’s how you can watch them

tech

Do you miss watching the old classic cartoons such as Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo? Do you want to give Games of Thrones and Westworld a fresh go? Well, soon you will be able to watch these shows and more on your smart televisions and laptops.

Warner Media is launching a brand new streaming service called HBO Max that will feature shows from The CW, Cartoon Network and more. HBO Max will be launched on May 27 and it will compete with other streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus.

HBO Max will offer direct-to-consumer experience with 10,000 hours of premium content and it will include all the shows and movies from HBO’s “together with beloved franchises, titles past and present from Warner Bros, the best of the best from around the world,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to HBO’s catalogue, HBO Max will also get TV shows and movies from CNN, TNT, TBS, The CW, TCM, Adult Swim, and more, with series like “The Big Bang Theory” and “South Park” included in the catalogue. The original content will include “Toyko Vice” with Ansel Elgort, a “Grease” spin-off, and a sequel to “Gossip Girl.”

The service will also include shows like Westworld, Game of Thrones from HBO Go and HBO now; Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo from Boomerang; and Titans and Doom Patrol from DC Universe.

Warner Media’s upcoming streaming will cost $14.99 (Rs 1,149 approximately) per month, though it is expected to be free to most subscribers of AT&T phone and TV services, including DirecTV. While Warner Media has revealed the subscription cost in the US, it hasn’t reveal if and when the streaming service will be available in other parts of the world.

