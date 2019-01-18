Louis Vuitton rolls out wireless earbuds pricier than an iPhone XR

Louis Vuitton is introducing luxury that you can wear in your ears. The premium brand has teamed up with New York City-based audio company Master & Dynamic to create its first branded earbuds.

As Louis Vuitton is a luxury brand, its first wireless earbuds are no less than a luxury in themselves. The Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones are expected to retail for an eye-watering $995, High Snobiety reported.

The earbuds feature basically the same specs as Master & Dynamic’s existing MW07 earbuds which cost a just $299. The difference being the Louis Vuitton branding obviously, and also a different looking charging case. It is equipped with a custom 10 mm high-performance Beryllium drivers and offer 3.5 hours of continuous playback. The charging case coated in sapphire glass is claimed to offer a total of 10 hours of battery life.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones are compatible with any device, but highly optimised for the brand’s Tambour Horizon watch. It will be available in four different colourway designs.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 18:05 IST