Lumiford 2.1 Stereo Subwoofer Dock review: Unique, powerful speaker on a budget

tech

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:59 IST

Brands: Lumiford

Product: Lumiford 2.1 Stereo Subwoofer Dock

Price: Rs 8,999 (official)

Key specs: 2.1 HD Stereo, Full bodied 26 W output, True Bass 20w subwoofer, Alexa enabled by Lumiford’s U- Smart voice assistant App, 1500 mAh battery, Bluetooth V4.2 and Multi-Input Connect

Rating: 3/5

Customers are spoilt for choices when it comes to portable speakers. While sound quality has remained the supreme factor for speakers, consumers are now looking for more in terms of design and smart features such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. You can always invest in Amaozn Echo or Google Home, but there are a bunch of third-party speakers which offer more or less same experience without compromising on the sound quality.

Lumiford is relatively a new player in the cluttered audio market. One of its top offerings is Lumiford 2.1 Stereo Subwoofer Dock Bluetooth music system. The device checks all the specs boxes for a sub-Rs 10,000 speaker, the most unique thing about it is the hybrid setup – which allows users to carry around the speaker or just put in the dock system to ramp up the sound quality.

Design

Lumiford 2.1 Stereo Subwoofer Dock Bluetooth music system is said to be inspired by New York classic table top design. True to the claims, the external shell has fabric which gives it a trendy look and feel. On top, it has wooden cover. The top panel also houses the portable speaker which is surprising quite small. The overall package is a bit heavy at 1.85Kg but will require a good amount of space on your table or corner wherever you want to place it.

Experience

While the portable speaker quality is above average, the real difference it makes with the dock that adds 2.1 HD Stereo and True Bass 20W subwoofer. The speaker delivers powerful sound across music genres. It’s slightly bass heavy which I don’t mind. The portable speaker quality, however, isn’t really up to the mark as you’d expect it to be.

Verdict

Lumiford 2.1 Stereo Subwoofer Dock Bluetooth music system is unique and delivers powerful sound. Compared to JBL, Logitech UE Boom and other quality speakers, Lumiford 2.1 Stereo is well matched. The smart speaker launched at Rs 8,999 but is available online at a much lower price.