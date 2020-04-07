LVPEI creates full-face protective gear for Rs 50

tech

At a time when there are many reports on shortage of personal protective equipment, the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute’s Centre for Innovation (LVPEI) on Tuesday said it has developed a low-cost, easy to manufacture, indigenous ‘’Open Source Visor’’ (Full-face protective gear) at Rs 50 for their clinicians and frontline staff.

The full-face protective gear is a transparent visor that is worn over the surgical mask to protect the entire face. The team led by Sandeep Vempati, Project Lead at LVPEI Center for Innovation created a prototype in four hours, made a manufacturable version of it the same day, and contacted vendors the next day.

Barely 48 hours later, the design of the product that has a production cost of approximately Rs 50 was ready for use.

However, according to the LVPEI, the per units cost is Rs 50 and assembly-shipping cost was not included.

