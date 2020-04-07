e-paper
LVPEI creates full-face protective gear for Rs 50

L.V. Prasad Eye Institute’s Centre for Innovation has come up with these easy to make “Open Source Visor” for people in clinics and frontline staff dealing with Covid-19 patients

tech Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Hyderabad
L.V. Prasad Eye Institute's Centre for Innovation has come up with these easy to make "Open Source Visor" for people in clinics and frontline staff dealing with Covid-19 patients (LVPEI)
         

At a time when there are many reports on shortage of personal protective equipment, the L.V. Prasad Eye Institute’s Centre for Innovation (LVPEI) on Tuesday said it has developed a low-cost, easy to manufacture, indigenous ‘’Open Source Visor’’ (Full-face protective gear) at Rs 50 for their clinicians and frontline staff.

The full-face protective gear is a transparent visor that is worn over the surgical mask to protect the entire face. The team led by Sandeep Vempati, Project Lead at LVPEI Center for Innovation created a prototype in four hours, made a manufacturable version of it the same day, and contacted vendors the next day.

Barely 48 hours later, the design of the product that has a production cost of approximately Rs 50 was ready for use.

However, according to the LVPEI, the per units cost is Rs 50 and assembly-shipping cost was not included.

So far 114 people have died due to the coronavirus in India, according to the website of the Union Health Ministry. A total of 325 people have recovered since the first case was reported in the country on January 30.

