  Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018
New Delhi, India
HT Logo

M-Tech Raga, V10 feature phones launched in India: Price, specifications

M-Tech Raga is equipped with a dual digital selfie camera and “V10” comes with a digital primary camera.

tech Updated: Jul 03, 2018 18:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
M-Tech Star 1 feature phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA Display.
Domestic handset-maker M-tech Mobile on Tuesday introduced two new feature phones called “Raga” and “V10” for Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,199 respectively.

Both dual-SIM devices come with a 2.4-inch “Quarter Quarter Video Graphics Array” (QQVGA) display, FM radio, MP3 player, video player, Bluetooth connectivity, audio and video recording, auto call recording, mobile tracker and a torch, the company said in a statement.

“Both the models pack every useful feature that a customer needs -- powerful battery back-up, superior multimedia experience, slim and compact design and extremely affordable pricing,” said Goutam Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, M-tech Informatics.

“Raga” is equipped with a dual digital selfie camera and “V10” comes with a digital primary camera.

Both feature phones come with 32GB expandable memory and are powered by a 1600mAh battery.

