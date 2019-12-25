e-paper
MagicWatch 2, Honor 9X India launch next month: Key specs, features

MagicWatch 2, Honor 9X India launch next month: Key specs, features

Honor 9X comes with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design.

tech Updated: Dec 25, 2019 17:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Beijing
MagicWatch 2, Honor 9X coming to India next month
MagicWatch 2, Honor 9X coming to India next month
         

Huawei sub-brand Honor is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone Honor 9X along with MagicWatch 2 smartwatch in India next month. However, it is unclear whether it will bring the Chinese variant of Honor 9X to India or the global version, which is basically the 9X Pro with the Kirin 710F SoC, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

In terms of specifications, the Honor 9X is the successor of the Honor 8X. The smartphone features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD display, with a notch-less design. The device is expected to be powered by Kirin 710F SoC and will come with up to 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, which will be expandable up to 512 GB.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the back, which will include a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the MagicWatch 2 comes in two sizes, 46mm and 42mm, which will start from 1,099 Yuan and 1,199 Yuan respectively in China. In terms of specifications, MagicWatch 2 features a 1.39-inch full-colour AMOLED touch screen.

The smartwatch supports 15 goal-based fitness modes including eight outdoor and seven indoor sports, from outdoor modes like running, hiking, cycling and triathlon to indoor pool swimming, free training and rowing machine, etc. On top of 15 fitness modes, the latest device is also supported by 13 professional indoor and outdoor running courses from beginner to advanced levels.

Additionally, it also comes packed with a virtual pace-setter with real-time actionable advice to help enhance workout efforts at one’s own pace.

