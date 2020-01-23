Maharashtra farm loan waiver scheme link redirects to Candy Crush portal

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:45 IST

In what looks like a case of deliberate tampering, a link for farm loan waiver in Maharashtra is taking people to the Candy Crush Saga online portal when clicked on.

A message sent to farmers by the Maharashtra Agriculture Department on January 18 carried a link that said – ‘For more information about the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Karj Mafi Yojana 2019’, reported Times Now.

When clicked on, the link was taking people to the Candy Crush Saga game portal page. Times Now Marathi tweeted a video that shows this redirecting –

Investigations are now being carried out to check if the link has been deliberately tampered with or not.

According to the Times Now report, the registrar-in-charge and the cooperation commissioner Satish Soni had drafted two letters on January 7 that carried the URL of the loan waiver scheme. Soni emailed a copy of the link to the Agriculture Commissioner on the same day, following which the Agriculture Commissioner ordered officials working in the technical division to take action, Times Now reported.

According to the report, Soni is “believed to have been suspended in wake of the incident”.