Manage your monthly expenditure better with these apps

tech

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 19:05 IST

Now that a major part of our everyday transactions are done online, it is not only wise but also convenient to keep a track of the monthly expenditure on your smartphone.

There are many apps that lets one manage the budget and know where maximum amount of money is being spent.

Walnut Expense Tracking App

Finances can be grouped in categories such as drinks, travel and food in this app. With this categorization, it helps the user know which category is taking up how much of the budget. Other features include, keeping a check on the balance in prepaid wallets and bank accounts’ balance, bill splitting facilities in a group etc.

Qykly Daily Expense Manager

The app sorts income and finances graphically. It lets you analyze expense analytics at the end of the month. The expense are categorized in four groups; bills, purchases, finances, and travel. Qykly has a provision to display recent expenditure and also reminds before the last date of monthly bills.

ALSO READ: 5 Mobile apps you can use to calculate your income tax

mTrakr

With mTrakr, a user can plan the budget and if he or she over spends, the app notifies about it. It tracks daily expenditure in order to ensure that one does not go over budget.

mTrakr also keeps a check on bank and credit card balances. Probably, one of the best features of the app is the facility to calculate the amount of tax that needs to be paid depending upon the income.

ALSO READ: PhonePe rolls out new chat feature on iOS, Android

Money View

This one basically enables net balance view, and it picks bank balance from SMS or net banking after OTP verification. Money View helps with the tax saving and reimbursement categorization. Ability to displays a list of nearby ATMs is its USP.

Wally

Supported by both Android and iOS, Wally helps the user manage and review expenses. It allows comparison of expenses with income and also enables goals to achieve it.