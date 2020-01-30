Manage your passwords better with these applications

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:26 IST

Password managers are one of the most useful tools to stop hacking or leaking of information.

The basic function of a password manager is to store your login information when you visit a website or portal and automatically fill the details in the next visit.

LastPass is a popular password manager that provides unlimited syncing across platforms. The app, which is cost-free, supports strong password generator and auto-fill login details. LastPass is available both on Android and iOS.

We take a look at 5 apps that are as good as LastPass

1. 1Password

This app lets users create multiple vaults, add family members to vault and generate OTP (one time password). It costs $3 per month for personal use, and $5 for family plan, which can be shared with five people.

Biometrics, built-in browser and create custom fields can be used to create a security layer. The personal use version of 1Password can save unlimited passwords and has a document storage capacity of 1 GB.

In the family version, one can share passwords and other details and help locked out family members recover their passwords.

2. SafeInCloud

SafeInCloud offers a variety of features such as across browser and platform support, strong password generation and password encryption. A major drawback of this app is that if one forgets the master password there is no way to recover or reset it.

The app, which is also available in dark mode, does not allow one to take a screenshot of it. The app follows the 256-bit AES encryption and syncs data using the user’s cloud storage.

SafeInCloud also clears clipboard and has auto-lock features as well. It can limit the number of password attempts to protect user details.

3. Enpass

This probably is one of the few apps with the flexibility to store data on any cloud provider. It is One of the major benefits is that Enpass is an offline password manager.

The mobile version has a limited capacity of storing only 20 passwords free of charge, while the desktop version allows unlimited passwords. In December 2018, the brand released additional features, including the ability to generate time-based one-time passwords for online services and multiple vaults.

4. Keeper

In the Keeper Unlimited version one can store unlimited passwords, generate and autofill strong passwords, store identity and payment information. To access the app, log in with fingerprint and face ID.

There are various versions of Keeper password manager. The BreachWatch Bundle lets the user add dark web monitoring and secure file storage into the mix.

Another version is Keeper Family. Up to five family members can be added in this version of Keeper. It also has unlimited password storage, unlimited identity and payment storage, secure file storage, record sharing among other things.

5. Dashlane

Like all password managers Dashlane too saves passwords and other details and auto fills forms. The app allows the user to save unlimited number of passwords and can be accessed them from anywhere.

Dashlane also includes VPN protection, checks dark web in case of any compromised accounts and records the receipts of online shopping.